Madhya Pradesh: Two Cases Of Rape Rock Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate rape incidents involving an LLB student and a newly-married woman have sent shockwaves in the pilgrim city putting Mahakal police under intense scrutiny. Mahakal police said that an LLB student, living on Ramghat Road, was introduced to Mayank, son of Ramesh, a resident of Ramghat Road 8 years ago. Conversations continued between the two and in the year 2020, Mayank called the girl to his house on some pretext and raped her.

During this time Mayank had also talked about marrying the girl. Later Mayank raped the girl several times and later refused to marry her. On Monday, the girl was going on a scooter with her sister when she met Mayank on the way and took her along on the pretext of talking. After reaching the Dargah of Maulana Mauj, Mayank stopped the vehicle and started arguing, then his sister Tara reached there and started abusing her.

Later, the other two sisters of the accused, Neha and Santosh, also came and beat up the girl. The girl reached the police station and filed a case of rape and assault against Mayank and his sisters, after which the police arrested Mayank. In another case, a 20-year-old newly-married woman from a village under police station Ghatiya was living with her husband in a rented house in the Gadapulia area for one year.

Her husband had gone to work when Sonu, son of Ramdin Vishwakarma, a resident of Rajasthan, raped the woman and made a photo and video of her. Sonu threatened the woman that if she told anyone, he would make the video viral. The woman has known Sonu for 6 months. She informed her husband about this and reached the police station and lodged a report.