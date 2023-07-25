 Madhya Pradesh: Tripathi Re-Elected President Of District Chemists Assn
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Members of District Chemists Association present during election. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): New executive committee of Ujjain District Chemists Association for 2023 was announced by election officers Shridhar Mundra, Kamal Khandelwal and Mahesh Morwal.

Radheshyam Tripathi was re-elected as president unopposed with Siddheshwar Das and Ajay Chaurasia as vice-presidents, Manoj Duggad as secretary, Karmendra Namdev treasurer, Satpal Singh Arora organising secretary, Nilesh Saxena co-secretary, Rajendra Jhalani media in-charge and executive members.

Certificates of election were presented to all office-bearers in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chemists Association president Gautam Chand Dhing. Around 400 chemists from Ujjain, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghonsla, Jharda, Kaytha Makadon, Khachrod, Narwar and Ujjain were present. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav was also present in the programme.

