Madhya Pradesh: Three rob a truck driver of Rs 3.5 L

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants robbed a truck driver of Rs 3.5 lakh in broad daylight near Panthpiplai on Indore Road on Wednesday.

The driver was returning after collecting payment for beedi whole seller Ganesh Traders based out of Fawwara Chowk.

The driver Mahesh, who lives at Lakshminagar, had gone to Sanwer after loading the goods. He was returning to Ujjain at around 5:00 pm after delivering the consignment and collecting payment in the evening. Between Panthpiplai and Ujjain, three youths riding on a bike chased and stopped the Eicher, threw chilli in driver Mahesh's eyes and robbed Rs 3.5 lakh kept in the truck and fled from the spot.

Police force was dispatched from Nanakheda police station. Based on the description given by the driver, the police are scanning the CCTV footage of the toll naka.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:52 AM IST