Madhya Pradesh: Three Imposters Held For Extortion In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three persons, including two women, who posed as health department officials to extort money from doctors in Mahidpur on Friday. The trio had been threatening doctors operating in Mahidpur and Jagoti to extort money.

Sources said that posing as medical officers, the trio visited private hospitals run by doctors and demanded money. A video of the trio talking to a doctor in a clinic in Jagoti too had gone viral.

On Thursday, block medical officer in-charge Dr Manish Uthra received a threatening call from a woman who introduced herself as a medical officer. She told Dr Uthra that she had been sent by CMHO for inspection and demanded Rs 10,000. When Dr Uthra inquired with the collector and CMHO office in Ujjain, he was told that no such team had been sent to Mahidpur.

Dr Uthra said that video of trio visiting a doctor’s clinic in Jagoti for inspection had gone viral. Later, after being caught by villagers the trio tried to pass themselves off as correspondents of national news channel. However, the police reached the spot and arrested the trio.

Acting on doctor’s complaint, the police registered a case under sections 419, 384, 385 and 386 of the IPC against Bharat Singh Chauhan, Rinku Sogani and Leena Shrivastava (all residents of Ujjain) and arrested them. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.