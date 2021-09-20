Madhya Pradesh: Three feted with Bheraji award

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Senior art critic Ashok Waqt, senior musician Inder Singh Bais and famous folk singer and folk painter Krishna Verma were conferred prestigious Bheraji award.

The Bheraji award ceremony was organised by the Malwa Folk Art and Culture Institute.

In his presidential address at the Acharya Harimohan Budhouliya, said Bheraji Award is dedicated to Malwa and Nimadi culture. It has been a prestigious honor and tradition also gets honored by honoring high-ranking personalities. The chief guest poetess Dr Pankaja Sonwalkar said that Bheraji award is an honor of Malwa's folk culture and Malvi dialect.

Eminent folk artist Krishna Verma, eminent musician Inder Singh Bais were honored with 34th Bheraji Samman by ShreeRam Dave, film and television actors Vishwas Sharma, Jayesh Bheraji, Rani Jayesh Bheraji by Malwa Folk Art and Culture Institute at their residence.

Ashok Waqt said that he has been associated with Kailash Verma, the founder of Bheraji Samman since the starting of Bheraji award and this honor is in honor of the cultural heritage of the city. Krishna Verma said that Bheraji Samman is the highest honor given to the folk artists of Malwa region. Inder Singh Bais said that it is my privilege to be honored with Bheraji Samman. Vishwas Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for the folk artists to be honored with the Bheraji Samman.

ShreeRam Dave, Patron of Malwa Folk Art and Culture Institute gave the welcome speech. The guests were welcomed by Secretary Jayesh Bheraji, Dr Pankhuri Joshi, Hafeez Khan, Dr Harishkumar Singh and others. On this occasion, the city's talents, litterateur Dr Chitra Jain, Iwan Khan and girl kid Devyani Singh Gaur were honored by the guests. The programme was conducted by Dr Harish kumar Singh and gratitude was expressed by Jayesh Bheraji.

