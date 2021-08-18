Madhya Pradesh: This government is for industrialists: Tikait

Advertisement

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the completion of 36 years of Narmada Bachao Andolan a Narmada Kisan Mazdoor Jan Sansad was organised on Tuesday.

People from different organisations from far and wide participated in the event. Farmer leader Rakesh Tiket, who came to Jan Sansad, told the media persons that the movement started with the Narmada Bachao Andolan so he had come to attend the Jan Sansad.

Targeting the government, Rakesh Tikait said, “This government does not belong to any ideology or country, this government is of industrialists. It is only concerned with the big industrialists. The government is working to mislead the country regarding farmer policies.” Regarding Swaminathan's report, he said that the recommendation which has been implemented is only misleading.

In the Kisan Mazdoor Jan Sansad organised on the completion of 36 years of Narmada Bachao Andolan, it started raining heavily as soon as Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav reached the stage. The tents fell at many places. People stood up holding the tents on top of the stage. The event was halted due to heavy rains.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:20 AM IST