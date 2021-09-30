Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make away with jewellery, cash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the house of ND Pathak, an employee of the Salestax department in Ujjain. Pathak and his family members were sleeping in the house.

The thieves entered the house by opening the kitchen grill and fled with gold, diamond jewellery and cash.

Pathak was sleeping in the hall, while his wife and son were sleeping in the room on the first floor.

Pathak had kept gold, diamond jewelery and cash in the temple. Pathak came to know about the theft in the morning, when he went to the kitchen to drink water. He informed the Nanakheda police. It seems as if the thieves struck after conducting a recce, said police.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:05 AM IST