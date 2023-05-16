 Madhya Pradesh: Team formed to ascertain cause of BoI fire incident in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An investigation team has been formed to look into the reasons as to why Bank of India’s (BoI). Nagjhiri branch on Dewas Road suddenly caught fire here on Sunday. A fire broke out at the BoI, Nagjhiri branch due to unknown reasons. The fire tenders controlled the fire after significant effort. On getting information, the officers of the bank also reached the spot. Nagjhiri police said that a case has been registered on the application of Akshay Kumar, manager of the bank. He said that he had reached the bank at 10.55 am to do audit work when smoke was seen billowing out.

Although cash and important documents were unaffected, furniture and electronic gadgets placed inside the bank were gutted. The building’s front portion also burnt badly. Preliminary, a loss of Rs 20 lakh has been estimated owning to the fire. The keys of the bank have been handed over to the inquiry committee members. They will go to the bank and check. Only after which the exact amount of cash and other goods kept in the bank will be known.

