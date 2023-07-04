Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, Philosophers, Saints Honoured On Guru Purnima

Higher education minister, MLA and vice-chancellors pay obeisance before the idol of Guru Sandipani | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers from different fields were accorded emotional felicitation during programmes organised by different organisations to mark Guru Purnima here on Monday. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain performed rituals at Guru Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain where Lord Krishna had come for study along with his brother Balram and Sudama. Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University VK Menon, joint-director of public education Ujjain division Ravindra Singh, district education officer Anand Sharma and others were present. The minister and MLA received blessings from saint Balyogi Umeshnath after reaching Valmiki Dham and offering prayers at Guru Sandipani Ashram. They received blessings by paying respect to Peer Yogi Ramnath after having darshan at Baglamukhi Dham.

Under the leadership of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj president Surendra Chaturvedi, officials of Brahmin society first began Guru Poojan Yatra by worshipping Sandipani Rishi at Sandipani Ashram of Lord Shri Krishna. They felicitated Pt Anand Shankar Vyas and the chief of Sandipani Ashram Jagat Narayan Vyas. Ashram’s Peethadhishwar Gyandas gave message of environmental protection to the devotees by planting trees on Guru Purnima at Shri Daduram Ashram Sadaval Road. Guru Purnima festival was held at Hotel Abika Elite, Fazalpura in honour of Guru Sanjay Jain.

Representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj honour Mahamandleshwar Shantiswaroopanan Giri | FP Photo

Guru worship was performed after washing the feet of Guru Sanjay Jain. Guru Purnima was celebrated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by offering chadar to Shiromani Ravidas at Sant Ravidas Dham on Ankpat Marg. A programme was held under the auspices of Shri Sant Shiromani Ahirwar Ravidas Samaj Sangh Ujjain. Under this, chadar was presented under the chairmanship of divisional president Mahesh Sisodia at Gurudwara Vrindavanpura.

100-Bed Girls & Boys Hostel

On Guru Purnima, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain inaugurated separate boys and girls hostel buildings (100-bed each) at Government Excellence Higher Secondary School, Madhav Nagar premises under the state head of school education department. The buildings came up after spending Rs 7.71 crore. The guests also visited new hostel buildings.

Bus Service Launched

A bus service will be operated by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for devotees coming to visit the city. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal flagged-off the buses. Passengers were given a free ride on the inaugural day.