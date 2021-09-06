Madhya Pradesh: Teacher’s Day celebrations held with fervour in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations were held across the city on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Sunday. The day is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

In Ujjain which is hailed as the seat of learning since ancient times as it is believed that Lord Krishna studied at Sandipani Ashram with his brother Balaram around 5,225 years ago in the city. In the events organised across Ujjain teachers were feted passionately. Ex-students also reached out to their teachers and took their blessings.

Senior teachers feted in Vikram University

Senior teachers were honored by Vikram University Teachers Association and Student Welfare Department in the auditorium of Vikram University. The event was presided over by the vice-chancellor of Vikram University, Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

The special guests were Professor Gopal Krishna Sharma, president of Madhya Pradesh University Pensioners Association and Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik. More than 15 retired and senior teachers of Vikram University were honoured. Proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma threw light on the contribution of respected teachers.

The welcome address was given by Dr Kania Meda, President of Vikram University Teachers' Association. In the event, Dr Anil Jain and Kamal Joshi on behalf of Employees Union also expressed their views. DSW Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra conducted the event. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Raj Boria.

Advertisement

Dr Jain receives ‘State Level Teacher Award, 2021’

Under the National Teacher Award 2021 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, Dr Chitrarekha Jain, teacher from Ujjain district, has been selected for the 'State Level Teacher Award' 2021.

Dr Jain is posted as principal in Government High School, Mohanpura, Ujjain. After 31 years of service, she was rewarded for her excellent work in the field of education. Due to Covid-19, the teacher felicitation ceremony was organised online.

Additional Collector Ankita Dhakre, Joint Director RK Singh, ADPC Girish Tiwari, Diet Principal Suresh Dwivedi, APC Academic Girish Sharma presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 a shawl, shriphal and a citation to her.

Former students honour teachers

An appreciation programme was organised in village Ragho Pipliya by the former students and residents of Loti Institute on Teachers' Day. All the teachers of Lokmanya Tilak Vidyalaya were invited to the programme. They were honoured by the alumni by giving flowers. They took the blessings of the teachers again.

Advertisement

Women Congress honours teachers

Teacher's Day was celebrated by Women Congress in Ujjain on sunday. Under the leadership of Ujjain city president Anju Jatwa, the women's Congress honoured the principals and teachers of the Government High School.

Advertisement

Bharat Vikas Parishad Vikramaditya honours the teachers

Bharat Vikas Parishad Vikramaditya honoured the teachers of the district in the presence of renowned saint Paramhans Dr Awadheshpuri Maharaj for his commendable contribution to the society on Teachers' Day.

Programme coordinator Dr CP Patidar, Prateek Vyas and Mukesh Patidar said that following the Corona guide line, special blessings of Saint Bhagwan Sharan Bapuji were received in this programme organized under the chairmanship of Patron Bhagwan Sharma at the local Hotel President.

The chief guest of the programme was the Divisional Head of Punjab National Bank, PS Rathod and special guest were renowned specialist Dr Mustafa Singaporewala, Dr Ajay Mandloi, Dr Sharad Goa, Rahul Sabu HDFC Ltd, Jagdish Chandra Tiwari, M Sundaram Iyer LIC HF Ltd. and Bharat Tahiliani Bank of India. The programme was conducted by Dinesh Vidiyan and thanked by Prateek Vyas.

Deep Yagya on Teacher's Day

On Teacher's Day at Maharishi Sandipani School a Deep Yagya was organised by the school principal Bharti Tiwari. Teachers along with the sisters of Gayatri family took part in the event.

Arya Samaj celebrates Teacher's Day

We have become educated but selfishness reflects in our behaviour. Not everyone can be a teacher as teachers cannot be made, teachers are born. Education means communication, the education taught in the class should be reflected in the behaviour and behaviour of the disciple. The said thoughts were expressed by retired Acharya Jeevan Prakash Arya of Government Education College on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Arya Samaj’s weekly satsang. Dr Ram Prasad Malakar conducted the programme.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha booked for fraud in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:39 AM IST