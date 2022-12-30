e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain

The Swachhta Samman ceremony was organised by the UMC here on Thursday at the Grand Hotel premises

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the citizen participation component of the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the Swachh Ward Ranking, Swachhta Competition, the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge and the felicitation ceremony of the Swachh Champion was organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). Ward 36, Tejankar Hospital, Hotel Anjushree, Income Tax Department, St Mary's Convent School and Shivansh Elegance stood first in the clean ward ranking.

The Swachhta Samman ceremony was organised by the UMC here on Thursday at the Grand Hotel premises. The awards were given away by mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh. The first prize of Rs. 5,000, second prize of Rs 3,000 and third prize of Rs. 2000 and total checks of Rs 50,000 were distributed to the winners of the cleanliness competition.

Addressing the programme UMC Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, said that everyone should be motivated towards cleanliness. The chief minister is also interested in the cleanliness of Ujjain city. If we all try together, we will be successful in making Ujjain city number one. Addressing the programme mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that definitely, Ujjain city will become number one in cleanliness. He said there is a need to promote the positive work being done by Ujjain Municipal Corporation among the residents of the city but admitted that there are some shortcomings but he expressed the hope that the shortcomings will be removed with the active cooperation of each stake holder.

