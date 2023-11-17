Madhya Pradesh: SVEEP Activities Help Increase Gender And EPIC Ratio In Voter List

Representative Image | PTI Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SVEEP activities in the last eight months have helped enhance gender and EPIC ratio in voter’s list to 979 and 66.81, respectively. In the voter’s list published on January 5, gender ratio of the district was 967 while the EPIC ratio was 64.93.

The district had the highest gender ratio. Against 1,000 male voters, Ujjain North has 1,001 and Ujjain South has 992 women voters. According to assistant nodal officer SVEEP Sabir Ahmed Siddiqui, to increase gender ratio, a meeting was held with registration officer, assistant registration officer, SVEEP district nodal officer and SVEEP district assistant nodal officers of all assemblies of the district.

In the meeting, a special action plan was prepared to add names of women to the voter’s list. The registration officer of each assembly was informed about the assembly-wise gender ratio through a chart. The collector and district returning officer was directed to hold a meeting of BLOs and Anganwadi workers of each polling station to include names of women.

They were also instructed to prepare an action plan to add the names of newly-married women to voter’s list. For inclusion of names in the voter’s list, hoardings were put up in every tehsil, development block office and collectorate for publicity at the district level.

The registration officers of the district held a joint meeting of every assembly-wise BLO and Aanganwadi workers and gave instructions to run a special campaign to add the names of women in the voter’s list. Instructions were given to add the names of newly- married women to the new voter’s list. For this, it was said to organise special activities for women like rangoli, mehndi and other competitions.

Also, advice was given to organise a women’s conference. In the Ujjain North region, an appeal was made to Aanganwadi workers to add their names through flex in different routes of the Mahakal sawari during Shravan and Bhado months.

Apart from this, collector’s appeal for adding names were broadcast four to five times daily by Smart City in Ujjain city on a big LED screen. For the last two months, SVEEP activities have been widely publicised to increase the voting percentage. So district’s percentage in the voting to be held on November 17 should exceed from 76%.

