Madhya Pradesh: Surveyors from across country attend Motor Technical Seminar in Ujjain

Senior surveyor Suresh Mutha being honoured during ISLA’s one-day Motor Technical Seminar | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long Motor Technical Seminar was organised by the local unit of the Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors and Loss Assessors (ISLA) Madhya Pradesh Chapter. Surveyors from different states participated in the seminar and enhanced their technical knowledge.

Under the leadership of Ujjain unit, the programme was inaugurated in Mandsaur by lighting the lamp by senior surveyors of the state namely Prakash Kamimi, Suresh Mutha, Pankaj Gahoi, Sushil Maru and Abhay Dhariwal.

Mohan Vatnani, national instructor, Insurance Institute of India, said that the general insurance sector is changing very fast and organising such seminars is very important to provide better services to the consumers. The guests were welcomed by unit coordinators Sanjeev Shrivastava, Arvind Goyal, Sudhir Neema, Rajesh Jain and Anil Thakkar.

On this occasion, ISLA’s national instructor Manohar S Sainani shed light on insurance claims and policy terms related to different types of machines. In the training programme, the engineers of the country’s leading electric car manufacturer, Narendra Kumar and Viplav Waghmare, provided information about the damages and their repair in the event of an accident in electric vehicles.

Senior surveyors also gave suggestions regarding providing better customer service to them. In the programme, Suresh Mutha, senior surveyor of the state, was honoured with shawl-shreefal for his valuable contribution of 51 years in the profession.

Read Also Ujjain: Defaulter farmers oppose auction of agriculture land