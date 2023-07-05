Madhya Pradesh: Student Council Members Celebrate Leadership Role In Investiture Ceremony At Carmel School

Leadership flags were presented to the student council members during investiture ceremony at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The investiture ceremony of Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School was a momentous event which marked appointment of student council members and celebrated their leadership roles within the school cabinet. It was held under the presence of chief guest district commandant, Home Guards, Santosh Kumar Jat. The ceremony was filled with enthusiasm and pride.

Principal Sister Kripa Maria offered a green welcome to the chief guest. It served as a platform to officially announce and recognise the student council members who would shoulder responsibilities throughout the academic session.

The elected council members took a solemn oath, pledging commitment to their roles and responsibilities, as well as for the betterment of the school and students. Each student council member was presented with a badge of office, symbolizing their authority and representing their respective positions within the school hierarchy.

The investiture ceremony was attended by parents, guests and members of the school alumni. Their presence added to the overall grandeur and encouraged the students in their new roles. Meritorious students of 2023 CBSE Board examination were awarded for their remarkable performance. The ceremony came to end with an inspiring address by chief guest Jat, who shared his insights on leadership and importance of upholding values and ethics.