Madhya Pradesh: State Cabinet to meet in Mahakal City for the first time

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The weekly meeting of State Cabinet will be held for the first time in Ujjain on Tuesday. It was earlier scheduled to be held at Mantralay in Bhopal as usual but in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on October 11, it was shifted to Mahakal City.

As per available details, the meeting will begin at 12.30 noon at newly-constructed administrative building complex near Kothi Palace. The meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be attended by his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary and other top bureaucrats.

In wake of the shifting of Cabinet meeting, the venue of weekly jansunwai programme has been shifted from administrative building complex to Zila Panchayat office.

Owing to the meeting, all ministers and senior officials will have a chance to collectively visit the Mahakal Corridor, which has been named as 'Shiv Srishti Path'. Elaborate facilities have made available for the darshanarthis. 108 idols of Lord Shiva in different forms, mural walls having mythological inscriptions and descriptions and parking lots have been developed at the cost of over Rs 325 crore. PM will dedicate this project to the public on October 11. After paying obeisance to Mahakal Jyotirlingam, he will also address a public meeting here.