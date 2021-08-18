Madhya Pradesh: State BJP president in Burhanpur

Advertisement

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma will be in Burhanpur for a day-long visit on August 18.

State BJP spokesperson and ex-Cabinet minister Archana Chitnis and BJP district president Manoj Ladhve said that BJP state president Sharma will leave from Maheshwar at 7 am on Wednesday and reach Burhanpur at 11 am.

A meeting of the city, centre, village, coordinator, co-convener and all divisions of party will be held in Hotel Utsav at 12 noon. He will hold discussions with BJP office bearers over upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections.

He will hold a meeting with the incumbent and outgoing public representatives of the Assembly at 4 pm. At 5 pm, he will meet district president, state officials, state working committee members, MLA and among other party workers.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:31 AM IST