Madhya Pradesh: Spot inspection of all constructions made mandatory in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal with the building officer, building inspector, executive engineer and zonal officers of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday.

In the meeting, detailed discussion on building permission, illegal construction and encroachment was done and it was directed that 100 per cent mandatory inspection of building permission of all under-construction/constructed buildings above 5k square feet in urban areas should be done. It should be ensured that the said building has been constructed as per building permission granted by the urban body.

The mayor said, if the construction work has been done without permission or against the permission, then action would be taken against the concerned party as per rules, as well as the building which is eligible should be compounded according to rules and constructions which are not eligible for compounding should be done to remove any illegal structure.

Identification of existing properties and new properties is being done through GIS survey. Building permission has been taken for all the properties/buildings that have been found in the survey and construction work has been done according to the building permission, the mayor said.

