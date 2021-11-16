Madhya Pradesh: Six men stab murder accused released on bail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A group of six persons allegedly stabbed a murder accused in Freeganj on Monday. The injured youth, accused of killing a teenager a year ago, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to Indore.

The incident took place around 4:00 am when murder accused Lucky Thakur, who was recently released on bail, was celebrating with his friends. The youth was allegedly drunk.

He had allegedly killed Lucky Valmiki around a year ago to avenge his father's murder. He was kept in a juvenile home being a teenager.

Madhav Nagar police have registered a case against Saurabh Sisodia, Rahul Sisodia and Joy Bamnia. Meanwhile, names of Akshay Wadia, Abhishek Patidar and Devraj Bana have also come to fore in the crime.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Selected teachers observe fast with family as protest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:55 AM IST