Madhya Pradesh: Six men stab murder accused released on bail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A group of six persons allegedly stabbed a murder accused in Freeganj on Monday. The injured youth, accused of killing a teenager a year ago, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to Indore.
The incident took place around 4:00 am when murder accused Lucky Thakur, who was recently released on bail, was celebrating with his friends. The youth was allegedly drunk.
He had allegedly killed Lucky Valmiki around a year ago to avenge his father's murder. He was kept in a juvenile home being a teenager.
Madhav Nagar police have registered a case against Saurabh Sisodia, Rahul Sisodia and Joy Bamnia. Meanwhile, names of Akshay Wadia, Abhishek Patidar and Devraj Bana have also come to fore in the crime.
