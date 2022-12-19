Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj presents special award to Ujjain under Swachh Survekshan

Mayor and municipal commissioner receive award from the CM | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh by presenting a citation to the city of Ujjain for receiving the best award in the citizen participation component in the cleanliness survey 2022 and a special honour for the city in the Indian Cleanliness League.

In the training-cum-conference programme of the newly-elected public representatives held in Bhopal on Monday, the Chief Minister presented Ujjain city with the national award for best citizen participation in cities with a population of more than one lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 and the ‘Indian Cleanliness League’ organised under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain