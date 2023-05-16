 Madhya Pradesh: Shaligram Tomar memorial cricket tourney ends in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: Shaligram Tomar memorial cricket tourney ends in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Shaligram Tomar memorial cricket tourney ends in Ujjain

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The final match of Shaligram Tomar memorial cricket competition organised by ABVP’s Mahanagr unit concluded on Sunday, in which SP Sachin Sharma was present as chief guest while ABVP’s Malwa province’s joint-secretary Ritik Nagar was the special invitee. Coordinator Akash Shulka said that the cricket competition was organised at Ksheer Sagar Maidan for the last 3 weeks in which teams from many areas participated and the winning team of the final match was given a trophy and Rs 21k.

