 Madhya Pradesh: Series Of Yoga Campus Inaugurated
Madhya Pradesh: Series Of Yoga Campus Inaugurated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:45 AM IST
Participants at the yoga camp at Madhav Seva Nyas in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A yoga camp was organised under the joint aegis of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University and Madhav Seva Nyas on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

The yoga camp series began on Sunday in the hospitality of secretary of Nyas Vipin Arya and the head of the department of Yoga of the University Dr Upendra Bhargava.

On this occasion trustee Vijay Kevalia and Dronacharya Awardee international Mallakhamb instructor Yogesh Malviya, Isha Patidar and Varun Ahuja from the university were also present.

