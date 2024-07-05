Madhya Pradesh: Sensors To Prevent Rainwater Entering Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Concerned officials show drawing and designs to the collector during his inspection of Mahakaleshwar Temple premises in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspected the ongoing construction works at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday. He reviewed the construction works which were being carried out under the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok and instructed that all the work be completed within the stipulated time frame. During the visit, it was informed that new marble is proposed to be installed in Nandi Hall.

The collector also reviewed the construction work of the tunnel being connected from Maharajwada to the temple and premises created for Shikhar Darshan of Lord Mahakal. Instructions were given to install railings around the passageway built for the tunnel in the premises. The collector said that an integrated plan for the next 10 years for Mahakal Temple should be created.

He reviewed arrangements made for water drainage as well. All construction works of the temple, along with their work plans, should be duly recorded in official documents. Considering the monsoon season, he instructed that staff be assigned near the chambers when heavy rain begins, so that they can ensure timely water drainage and prevent water from entering the sanctum-sanctorum and the inner premises of the temple.

He directed to install sensors at certain places to prevent rainwater from entering, which will activate when the water level rises. If the water level in Rudra Sagar increases during rainfall, arrangements should be made to pump out the rainwater, he said.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Mrinal Meena, UDA CEO Sandeep Soni, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Pathak and other officials were present.