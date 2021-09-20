Madhya Pradesh: Scientific awareness festival organised at Gyanoday School

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scientific awareness festival was organised in Gyanodaya School Ujjain, with the cooperation of National Council for Science and Technology Communication, New Delhi.

Dr Nitin Oak, country's renowned mathematics scholar, staged demonstrations to dispel fear of mathematics.

At the inauguration of this programme organised for scheduled caste girl students, Senior Scientist of National Council for Science and Technology Communication Sujit Banerjee greeted the children over phone.

Resource scientist Dr VK Mudgil from Jhansi gave information about cleanliness, infectious diseases, hand washing, scientific facts behind superstitions, current scientific progress for scientific awareness among the students of tribal class.

Engineer BB Gandhi motivated the students by organising report writing, presentation, quiz and other activities. Precautions to ward off epidemics were also shared during the programme. As a parallel activity, informative programmes on organic farming, vermin composting, astronomy, adolescent health, nutrition, environment, biodiversity, forest, water resources, livelihood were organized.

Principal SK Yadav said, based on the information received by the participants, they will definitely get the benefit of it in future. Prizes were given to the participants on the basis of their performance. From the school staff, girl superintendent Sunita Karil, senior teachers Virendra Kumar Suman, Pramod Kumar Yadav and Sadhana Saxena also enriched the knowledge of the students by coordinating various programmes in between.

Monday, September 20, 2021