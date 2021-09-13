e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:50 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: School watchman breaks farmer’s head with stone

FP News Service
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A watchman injured a farmer on Sunday who was facing inconvenience in commuting on the road next to school and wanted to raise the issue with the school principal.

According to inputs, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was slated to be held on Sunday at Patidar International School. The school management had put murram on the road. But it inconvenienced the regular commuters.

One Bherulal Patidar of Tajpur wanted to see the school principal to take up this matter. But Sukhdev Patidar, the watchman posted at the school gate, stopped him from going inside.

A tussle ensued and Sukhdev picked up a stone and hit it on the head of Bherulal. Sukhdev fled from the spot while Bherulal was admitted to the District Hospital. His son Govind said that his father has receives four stitches in his head.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:50 AM IST
