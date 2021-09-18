Madhya Pradesh: School of Engineering and Technology gets new course on Vishwakarma Jayanti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised on Devshilpi Vishwakarma Jayanti at School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), Vikram University.

The event was presided over by the vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. Special guest was proctor professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma. SOET Director Dr Ganpat Ahirwar presented the activity report of the event.

In his address Pandey said that Devshilpi Vishwakarma gave an unforgettable contribution in the development of Indian civilisation and culture. His contribution should be included in courses at all levels. Pandey announced to start new course, agricultural engineering in the engineering institute of the university. He also gave a message to the engineering teachers to read, teach and enhance them.

Pandey, Ahirwar and Sharma performed worship of Lord Vishwakarma along with all the machines and lab equipments. Under agricultural engineering, 60 seats will be on offer. Its fee will be Rs 30,000 and an admission link will be launched soon. Those who have applied in B Sc Agriculture in the past can also apply for transfer to B Tech Agriculture without any additional fees.

Officers, teachers and employees of the institute were present in the event. In the end, Dr Ganpat Ahirwar, director of the institute, concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

