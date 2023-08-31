Madhya Pradesh: ‘Sanskrit Helpful In Building A Self-reliant India’

DR ANURADHA SHANKAR

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Vedic and University’s Sanskrit Teaching Training Knowledge Science Court organised a lecture on the subject ‘Atmanirbhar Bharatam’ on the second day of Sanskrit Sampradaya.

Additional director general (ADG) of police Dr Anuradha Shankar, present as the keynote speaker, said that Sanskrit does the work of connecting the link between family and society. Explaining the culture of Sanskrit, she said that there is a storehouse of words in Sanskrit, where new literature is propagated daily. She presented the social and religious system from the philosophical point of view of Sanskrit, presenting examples from Gita and various Sanskrit texts. It is our responsibility to prepare a good citizen and student for India's self-reliance. She said that it is only from Sanskrit that we can make a self-reliant India by adopting ideal culture in a citizen.

Vice-chancellor Prof Vijayakumar CG said that a favourable environment is being created all over the world through Sanskrit. While thanking the Prime Minister for presenting his thoughts on Sanskrit in his Mann Ki Baat programme, he clarified the importance of Sanskrit and its interpretation in modern science. He said that we are committed to eternal gifts to make a self-reliant India.

In the programme, patriarch of Shri Somnath Sanskrit University, Gujarat, Prof Sukant Kumar Senapati was present. Presenting his thoughts towards Sanskrit, he extended his best wishes for Sanskrit week. Dr Tulsidas Parouha, co-ordinator of the programme department, Dr Akhilesh Ashram, head of grammar department, Dr Upendra Agrawal, head of the yoga department and students were present. The programme began with Kulgaan and vedic mantras. The welcome speech was given by Dr Sankalp Mishra, head of the Veda department.