 Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50K Looted From Car Parked At Tambaku Bazaar In Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50K Looted From Car Parked At Tambaku Bazaar In Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants broke the glass of a car and stole a bag containing Rs 50,000 kept in the car in the Tambaku Bazaar here on Monday.

The victim, Mohit Soni, son of Mohan Solanki, a resident of Sarafa Bazaar of Agar Malwa, had come to Ujjain with his three friends for shopping. At night, the three friends parked their car (MP 09 ZQ 9499) near Super Colour Lab located in the Tambaku Bazaar and went to eat chaat.

When Soni returned after about half an hour, the glass of the car was broken and the bag containing Rs 50,000 was missing.

Whereas a laptop worth about Rs 1 lakh kept on the seat of the car was kept safe. The victim gathered information about the surroundings and informed the Madhav Nagar police.

Now the police are investigating the matter based on CCTVand other evidence.

