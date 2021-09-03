Madhya Pradesh: Rs 18 lakh fine slapped on laundry contractor for fraud

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh on a laundry contractor for producing forged bills and illegally using power worth Rs 23 lakh from the hospital.

According to information, five years ago a laundry firm- Gumasta Contractor was given the contract for the laundry of the Charak Hospital. The firm had the responsibility of washing the bed sheets, blankets, pillow covers among other clothes used in the operation theatre of the hospital. The promoters of the firm forged the bill to claim more payment.

When the hospital management learnt about the fraud they launched an investigation and unearthed the fraud. A penalty of Rs 18 lakh was on the contractor.

The probe also revealed that the contractor ran his washing machines using power from the Charak Hospital building. This way he used power worth Rs 23 lakh. The contract of the firm was terminated.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:16 AM IST