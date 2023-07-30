Madhya Pradesh: Rlys To Run 2 Special Trains To Guna And Bhopal To Meet Adhikmaas Rush

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the additional rush in numbers of passengers coming/going to Ujjain during the month of Shravan and Adhikamas, special passenger train will be operated for two days during the week between July and August from Ujjain to Guna and Ujjain to Bhopal.

Train number 09303/09304 Ujjain-Guna Ujjain Special Passenger (unreserved) and train number 09303 Ujjain Guna Special Train will be run from July 30 to August 28 on every Sunday and Monday and train number 09304 Guna Ujjain 2N Special Train from July 31 to August 29 on every Monday and Tuesday.

Train number 09305/09306 Ujjain to Bhopal Ujjain Special, Sh Passenger (unreserved) and train number 09305 Ujjain Bhopal Special Train will be run on every Sunday and Monday from Ujjain from July 30 to August 28 and train number 09306 Bhopal Ujjain special train from July 31 to August 29 will run every Sunday and Monday from Bhopal.