Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Court Nod To Demolish School Building On Simhastha Mela Land In Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional commissioner, Ujjain division, ordered demolition of Mount Carmel Society building worth Rs 50 crore in Chakkamed village in Simhastha Mela area.

The society had constructed Carmel Convent School on the land reserved for Simhastha Mela area without permission. Any kind of construction is prohibited on land reserved for the Simhastha Mela area.

Dulichand Maru of Chakkamed had moved the Indore High Court. The bench cancelled all previous court orders and directed sub-divisional officer, revenue sub-Division Ghatiya, to pass a new order within two months after due hearing.

The court said that as per MP government permanent construction on Simhastha fair area was prohibited. Hence, there was no official jurisdiction to allow or grant permission. If any permission or order was issued against this circular by any court, then the order would not be valid.

Similarly, the order dated 20/A-2/2008-09 case number-33 / appeal / 2014-15 was fraudulently passed by the court of sub-divisional officer Ghatiya, the order dated December 11, 2015 and the order of the court additional collector, case number-7, the order dated April 11, 2017, passed in Appeal / 2015-16 too were set aside by additional commissioner, Ujjain division, Rajesh Batham’s court.

