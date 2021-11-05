Madhya Pradesh: Renowned speakers to deliver lectures in Sadbhavna Series

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned speakers will deliver lectures in Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial online Navdash lecture series organised by Bharatiya Jnanpith from November 8 to November 14.

The lectures aim to instill harmonious atmosphere in the society. The event will be held from 5 to 6 pm every day. Organization’s president Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha said that since the last 18 years, the lectures on goodwill ideas have created a reputation of the series across the nation.

Last year, the series held in online mode received good response and this year the organisers are expecting even better response.

During the seven-day lecture series, social activists and speakers from different parts of the country will present their goodwill lectures.

The lecture series will be inaugurated by ex-IAS and National Secretary of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Suraj Damor. She will also be the key speaker, and will give a talk on context of Gandhi today.

The inaugural will be presided over by vice-chancellor of Vikram University professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

On November 9, a lecture on Mahatma Gandhi and women empowerment will be presented by Sangeeta Deshmukh from Vasmat Maharashtra. Alka Bhargava, additional director government pre-examination training institute, Indore will preside over the session. On November 10, Sanskrit expert, associate professor, Center for Ayurvedic Studies and Research, Anand- Pritesh Bhai Shukla will present a lecture on the concept of non-violence. The session will be presided over by ex-vice-chancellor Vikram University- Dr Balkrishna.

On November 11, Nandurbar (educationist and litterateur from Solapur Maharashtra, Subhash Shastri will give a talk on non-violence while Dr Prashant ji Puranik, registrar, Vikram University, Ujjain will preside over the session.

On November 12, social worker and Environmentalist Mr. Kawaljit Singh Dhindsa from Lehragaga, Punjab will deliver a lecture on environmental protection, our important need. The distinguished speaker will be senior theater artist Dr Satish Dave. The day will be presided over by eminent astrologer of Ujjain Pt Anand Shankar Vyas. On November 13, a lecture will be presented on the topic of civil religion of Rammohan Roy.The day will be presided over by the senior freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar.

The lecture series will end on 14th November with a presentation by Pune-based retired IAS and eminent Marathi writer Laxmikant Deshmukh. The concluding evening will be presided over by MP Anil ji Firojia.

Link of daily online lecture series will be shared with the participants. People can also avail of the lectures by clicking on the link notified on the website of All India Sadbhavna Lecture Series.

The lecture series will also be broadcast daily by Ujjain's first community radio, Radio Dastak 90.8 FM.

Institution president, Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha has called upon all the goodwill lovers to participate in this lecture series and make it a success.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:12 AM IST