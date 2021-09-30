Madhya Pradesh: Railway employees’ protest against privatisation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of All India Railway Men’s Federation, the Western Railway Employees Union’s Ratlam divisional unit observed a ‘Warning Day’ here on Wednesday.

The railway employees staged demonstrations across the country to protest against the anti-worker policy of the Union government and the privatisation of railways.

A gate meeting was held on the branches with the banners and flags of all the branch presidents, branch secretaries, circle officers and all active workers union members, in the same vein in front of the Integrated Crew Lobby Ujjain under the leadership of SS Sharma divisional president, in which a large number of railway employees and branch officials participated in the demonstration against the Union government.

Branch secretary Ravindra Kumar Upadhyay, branch president Arun Saxena, SK Lal, Kamlesh Kushwaha and a large number of railway employees were present in the protest.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:54 AM IST