Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu Confers ‘Bhoomi Samman’ Award To Ujjain’s Collector

Ujjain collector receives award from the President. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Kumar Purushottam was awarded for the best land management and administration under land resources by Union Ministry of Rural Development. President Draupadi Murmu honoured collector Kumar Purushottam with ‘Bhoomi Samman’ in a programme organised at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Additional collector Mrinal Meena, deputy collector and officer-in-charge land records Kritika Bhimavad were also present. Out of 750 districts of the country, the collector, SDM and revenue land records officer in-charge of 75 districts have been rewarded for their excellent work.

PREETI ALSO GETS HONOUR

PIC-8: Ujjain’s Preeti Chauhan was also given the award in New Delhi. | FP PHOTO

Superintendent Land Records Preeti Chauhan of Ujjain has increased the prestige of the Agar district. She was honoured by the President in Delhi. Preeti has been selected for the Bhoomi Samman Platinum Certificate by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural, Government of India. This award has been given to 75 districts of nine states of the country for doing good work under the modernisation and digitisation of land records. This national-level Bhoomi Samman has started this year for the first time in the country. Collectors and their teams of Bhopal, Umaria, Anuppur, Harda, Khargone, Alirajpur, Guna, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Indore, Vidisha, Singrauli and Sidhi districts have been awarded by the President. Rajendra Raghuvanshi joint collector and superintendent of land records Preeti Chauhan received the honour for the Agar Malwa district.

