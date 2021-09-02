Madhya Pradesh): Pilgrims who died in accident cremated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people of two villages of Ghattiya district, who died in a road accident in Nagor were cremated on Wednesday afternoon.

People in large numbers gathered to bid farewell to the departed soul. Eyes of all the participants of the procession welled up. MP Anil Firojia, ex-MP Dr Chintamani Malviya and MLA Ramlal Malviya also participated in the procession. MP sanctioned Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased of both the villages under the Sambal scheme and Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who are not eligible for scheme. The administration provided for Rs 5000 cash for the last rites.

Six pilgrims from Sajankheda and three from Daulatpur had died in the accident. Aggrieved families were waiting for the arrival of the bodies. On Wednesday afternoon, when the bodies reached the village, people broke down. When six bodies reached in Sajankheda, the locals there couldn’t hold on their tears. Same was the situation of Daulatpur. A couple who died in the accident were cremated on the same pyre. The family members of the dead body performed fire rites.

Relatives of the deceased, villagers and officials were present.

