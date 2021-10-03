Madhya Pradesh: Peeved auto-resellers meet MP, demand relief from cops

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Auto dealers buying and selling used cars met Member of Parliament Anil Firojia on Saturday. They are irked by the seizure operation launched by the police. They alleged that it is affecting their business and demanded relief.

Police have seized 253 vehicles of 21 auto-resellers in the city. They have purchased these vehicles from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi by following due process. The entire case is being investigated by ASP Ravindra Verma and probationer IPS probationer Vinod Kumar Meena.

According to the president of the Auto Dealers Association Sanjay Jain, dealers have purchased vehicles in a legal manner and these vehicles have been procured through the bank.

Since these vehicles were purchased from other States, there is a delay in getting the hard copy of documents and officers are not considering soft copies as valid. He guaranteed not a single vehicle in the seized ones was stolen and blamed police for harassing them unnecessarily. A tax of about Rs 3 lakh is being paid from Ujjain every day which is the highest in the state and not allowing trade is causing tax loss. Jain informed that the business of auto dealers has been closed for the last six days.

Firojia has ordered district collector Asheesh Singh to take action in this regard. Singh in turn has asked the SP to resolve the issue.

