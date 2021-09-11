Madhya Pradesh: Paryushan festival begins

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The biggest festival of Digambar Jain community, Paryushan, commenced on Friday. Devotional events would be held the Jinalayas during the ten-day festival. Dhoop Dashami and Shamavani will be performed.

The ten lakshan dharm would be followed under Paryushan and there would be discourses of sages and saints. Sachin Kasliwal, secretary of Digambar Jain society, said that Sugandh or Dhoop Dashami would be celebrated on September 16.

Kshamavani would be organised on September 21. Revered Muni Pragyasagar is staying in Shri Mahavir Tapobhoomi. Kshamavani festival would be held in his presence. The event will be held in the presence of Sadhyasagar and Aaradhyasagar at Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple located in Laxminagar.

There will be events in Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple boarding in the presence of Mataji.

