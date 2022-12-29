Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe in Ujjain

Panchayat secretary Rakesh Songara was caught accepting bribe by the Lokayukta sleuths in Ujjain on Wednesday | fp photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta sleuths arrested the secretary of Kadchha Panchayat red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6k here on Wednesday. He had asked for this amount in the name of giving NOC for lifting the soil of the field. The construction company of Four lane wants to pick up soil from the field of Vijay Amar Singh Jat, a resident of Chainpur Hanskhedi Naugawan. For this, an agreement has been signed between Vijay and the company. NOC of Gram Panchayat is required and for NOC Vijay had contacted secretary Rakesh Songara.

He asked for a bribe of Rs 6k in exchange for issuing NOC. When Vijay Jat reported this to the Lokayukta’s office, the information was verified. As soon as verification was done, Vijay Jat was sent to Rakesh Songara after taking a bribe. As soon as he took the bribe, the Lokayukta team nabbed him. A case has been registered against the accused under the provision of Prevention of Corruption Act.