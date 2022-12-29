e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe in Ujjain

He asked for a bribe of Rs 6k in exchange for issuing NOC. When Vijay Jat reported this to the Lokayukta’s office, the information was verified

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Panchayat secretary Rakesh Songara was caught accepting bribe by the Lokayukta sleuths in Ujjain on Wednesday | fp photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta sleuths arrested the secretary of Kadchha Panchayat red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6k here on Wednesday. He had asked for this amount in the name of giving NOC for lifting the soil of the field. The construction company of Four lane wants to pick up soil from the field of Vijay Amar Singh Jat, a resident of Chainpur Hanskhedi Naugawan. For this, an agreement has been signed between Vijay and the company. NOC of Gram Panchayat is required and for NOC Vijay had contacted secretary Rakesh Songara.

He asked for a bribe of Rs 6k in exchange for issuing NOC. When Vijay Jat reported this to the Lokayukta’s office, the information was verified. As soon as verification was done, Vijay Jat was sent to Rakesh Songara after taking a bribe. As soon as he took the bribe, the Lokayukta team nabbed him. A case has been registered against the accused under the provision of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read Also
Ujjain: ‘Global effects can be reduced by using solar energy’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Hubby gets lifer in dowry death case in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Hubby gets lifer in dowry death case in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe in Ujjain

Ujjain: Cloud computing enables storing unlimited data, says Sethia

Ujjain: Cloud computing enables storing unlimited data, says Sethia

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner directs collectors to ensure signage boards on ‘black’ spots

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner directs collectors to ensure signage boards on ‘black’ spots

Ujjain: Find out solutions to overcome from water crisis, says Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat

Ujjain: Find out solutions to overcome from water crisis, says Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat