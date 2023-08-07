Madhya Pradesh: Painting Exhibition Begins At Club Fankar In Ujjain

Guests and visitors at the painting exhibition | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition of paintings of seven representative painters of the city began at Club Fankar Kalavithika. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Pramod Trivedi, senior litterateur and poet. Exhibition co-ordinator RP Sharma said that paintings of Brij Khare, Akshay Ameria, RP Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Mukesh Bijole, Hamid Gohar and Sunila Khandelwal are included in the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open till August 7 for art connoisseurs. On this occasion, senior painter Shrikrishna Joshi, Anand Mohan Pandya, secretary of Aurobindo Society and others were present.