Madhya Pradesh: Officials watch the Independence Day preparation at Dussehra Maidan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative officials witnessed preparations for Independence Day at Dussehra Maidan on Tuesday. Due to rain, there is still a problem of water, mud and slush at Dussehra Maidan.

It is believed that, if it rains, there will be a march-past. However, a waterproof pandal is being built to avoid the rain.

ADM Narendra Suryavanshi and ASP Amarendra Singh discussed the preparations with the officials at Dussehra Maidan, where the main Independence Day function is organised each year. They inspected what the arrangement of the pandal was going to be, how physical distancing could be followed in the sitting arrangement and how, and for how long, could the field be cleaned.

Talks were also held with the officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation on paving the ground with crushed stones. The officials of the West Zone Electricity Distribution Company were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Similarly, the responsibility for carrying out the march-past and looking after the guests’ comfort were also fixed on the police department.

Cultural programme not yet been decided

‘Nothing has been decided about the presentation of the cultural programme yet. There’ll be a march past. There’ll be flag-hoisting. Instructions have been given to the officers and employees for those preparations, ’ADM Narendra Suryavanshi

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:55 AM IST