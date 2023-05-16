Madhya Pradesh: Numismatist Dr RC Thakur feted in Ujjain

Guests felicitate Dr RC Thakur during a programme in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Amrit Abhinandan ceremony of senior archaeologist, numismatist and historian from Mahidpur Dr RC Thakur was organised by Vikram University. The chief guest of the function was higher education minister Mohan Yadav. The special guest was Ashok Kadel, director, Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal. The ceremony was presided over by the vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

On this occasion, Abhinandan Granth ‘Karmayoddha Dr RC Thakur’, edited by executive council member Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, Dinesh Digaaj and Dr Raman Solanki, was released by guests. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, senior archaeologist Dr Narayan Vyas, Bhopal, executive council members Rajesh Singh Kushwaha and Sanjay Nahar shed light on the Abhinandan Granth and the numismatic contribution of Dr Thakur. In this function held at Vikram Kirti Mandir, Dr Thakur was felicitated on behalf of the organising committee by higher education minister by tying a turban on his head and giving him a shawl-shrifal, a letter of honour and a memento. His wife Dr Sudha Thakur was also present.