e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:19 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Now smart meters would be installed after demo

MLA Paras Jain held a meeting with the officials of the power company On Thursday.
FP News Service
Smart Meter

Smart Meter

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Smart meters will now be installed after as demo. These meters will be installed on the feeders where 50 % loss is being observed. BPL consumers will now get new electricity connection for Rs 335.

MLA Paras Jain held a meeting with the officials of the power company On Thursday. They mulled over the complaints of huge bills, improper distribution of bills, readings not being taken on time. MLA told the officers that the image of the government is being affected because of you. It is important to maintain confidence of the consumers in the discom.

For this, demo of smart meter should be held in each zone office. Similarly, on the feeder with more than 50 percent loss, the smart meter should be installed first. The Executive Engineer said, due to humidity, the consumption of electricity has increased by 26 % at present. The officers assured that they would try to maintain order.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Killer of the tribal man in Neemuch a BJP worker, alleges Congress
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal