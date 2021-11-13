Madhya Pradesh: Now 1,500 devotees can take part in Bhasma Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee on Friday, granted permission for 1,500 devotees to participate in Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Temple.

Earlier only 1,000 devotees were allowed to witness the arti. The protocol office has also been shifted from Haat Bazaar to Annakshetra. The committee has reduced the limit of the number of devotees for Bhasma Aarti as a part of Covid-19 induced restriction.

Concerning several fraud incidents for acquiring permission for Bhasma Aarti through protocol office, the committee has introduced two changes. First the protocol office has been shifted and the second, the committee mandates the registration of the protocol receiver. This would enlist the number of passes taken by an individual.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Nagrik Upbhokta Manch files petition in HC over Kamla Nehru Hospital fire incident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:24 AM IST