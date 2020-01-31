Madhya Pradesh: Nepal V-P's ‘advisor’ held with two aides

Ujjain: A man posing as special cultural advisor to Nepal vice-president and his two aides were arrested in Ujjain on Friday. They had reached Ujjain on Thursday night and forced circuit house authorities to allot a room.
The trio was identified as Mahavir Prasad Kharadi of Moti Nagar in Jaipur and his friends Pramod Sharma and Kuldeep Sharma. A car with registration number RJ 45 CF 6563 was also recovered from them.
Madhav Nagar police said that Kharadi introduced himself to circuit house officials as special cultural advisor to Nepal’s vice-president and sought a room. The officials obliged after a discussion.
However, their unconvincing behavior aroused suspicion of circuit house incharge who later informed Madhav Nagar police. A police team reached the spot and asked the trio to furnish documents to prove their claim. However, they failed to show any credible documents. The imposters had also got themselves registered for bhasmaarti.
While searching their belongings, the team recovered different types of visiting cards. ‘A care to vice-president Government of Nepal’ was printed on a few visiting cards found on Kharadi. He also furnished a letter stating that he was a representative of Indo-Nepal social harmony mission and should be provided police security.
Finding no convincing documents with the trio, the police registered an FIR under Section 419,420,464,465,468,470,471,120(b) and 34 of the IPC and arrested them.
During investigation, Kharadi said that he runs an NGO and his brother Pramod Sharma was an industrialist and Kuldeep Sharma a lawyer. During investigation the police found that a few cases were registered against the trio with different police stations of Rajasthan. As per the police the trio admitted to have committed the crime to avail VIP facilities.
