Madhya Pradesh: Nepal V-P's ‘advisor’ held with two aides

Ujjain: A man posing as special cultural advisor to Nepal vice-president and his two aides were arrested in Ujjain on Friday. They had reached Ujjain on Thursday night and forced circuit house authorities to allot a room.

The trio was identified as Mahavir Prasad Kharadi of Moti Nagar in Jaipur and his friends Pramod Sharma and Kuldeep Sharma. A car with registration number RJ 45 CF 6563 was also recovered from them.

Madhav Nagar police said that Kharadi introduced himself to circuit house officials as special cultural advisor to Nepal’s vice-president and sought a room. The officials obliged after a discussion.