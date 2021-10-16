Madhya Pradesh: NDRF team fishes out bodies of two labourers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of two labourers who fell in the tank of LPG bottling plant at Ghattiya were finally retrieved by the NDRF team at 4 am on Friday. Post-mortem of the bodies was conducted in the wee hours and they were handed over to the relatives of the deceased. Relatives and villagers blocked the Ujjain-Jhalawar highway demanding compensation, as soon as they were handed over bodies. The traffic movement on the road was affected for about two hours.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday at about 3.30 pm, two persons died at gas bottling plant in Ghattia tehsil of the district. The two labourers were reportedly cleaning the LPG bottling plant when they fell into it. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (30) and Lakhan Singh (27).

The bottling manager announced the compensation of Rs 12 lakh to the families of each of both the deceased on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:42 AM IST