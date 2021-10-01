Madhya Pradesh: NCC cadets stage play on benefits of cycling

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): NCC cadets staged a street play on benefits of cycling at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College on Thursday. The play depicted that by using cycles in daily life, we can protect the environment, prevent diseases and face inflation.

Cadets Anushka Sharma, Aradhana, Bhawana, Jaya, Kiran, Neha, Pinky, Preeti, Radhika, Roshni and Vaishali acted in the play.

Senior under officer Yashasvi Sisodia, Sanjana Haldhar, Katrina, Mona and Lakshmi directed the play. Dr Hemant Gehlat, Dr Nikhil Joshi, Dr Sadhna Nirbhay, Dr Rekha Sharma and other staff members were present. Lieutenant Saroj Ratnakar conducted the event and also proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:59 AM IST