Madhya Pradesh: National workshop on nutrition begins at GGPGC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Players need nutritional supplements. Proteins, vitamins and fiber should be in abundance in their diet to keep them strong and active.

Dr Megha Sood a Delhi-based sports dietician said so in her address as a keynote speaker on the first day of the seven-day long online ‘National Workshop on Paradigm of Wellness Nutrition’ organised by IQAC & Home Science department of government Girls’PG College Ujjain in collaboration with Science Council Prayag MP Chapter Indore.

On day-2 of the program, Dr Shashiprabha Jain, head of the department of home science, said that mental health affects every stage of human development. He also mentioned the measures to improve mental health in his lecture. He also answered the queries of the participants.

The second speaker of the second day, Dr Maya Jhawar, the fitness trainer Burhanpur, provided information about the fitness assessment test for the evaluation of one's own health.

In his presidential address, the institution's principal Dr HL Anijwal said that nutritional diet has a special relationship with our health, in the absence of which our health is not good. Through this workshop we will know how our diet should be in different situations.

IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan presented the introduction and activities of the college. The welcome address and guest introduction were given by Dr Shashiprabha Jain, head of the department of home science. Vigyan Parishad Prayag MP Chapter President Dr Munira and Dr Anuradha Awasthi expressed vote of thanks on the day-1 and day-2 respectively. Dr Rekha Sharma conducted the program.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Overall vaccination tally crosses 6 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:00 AM IST