Madhya Pradesh: Nath To Address Party Workers In Mahidpur Today

Congress’s district in-charge Shobha Ojha and others review arrangements in view of Kamal Nath’s public meeting in Mahidpur | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is coming to Mahidpur assembly for election campaign, will address a huge public meeting there at 11 am on Monday.

District in-charge Shobha Ojha and MLA Mahesh Parmar reached Mahidpur on Sunday to take stock of the site and arrangements for the meeting.

District Congress committee president Kamal Patel and State spokesperson Rajesh Tiwari said that campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections have begun and special focus is being given by the Congress leadership on seats lost in 2018 elections including that of Mahidpur.

Kamal Nath will reach Mahidpur at 9:30 am where he will first take a meeting of mandalam, sector and booth president in Aanjana Samaj Dharma and will guide regarding the upcoming programme. He will then address a press conference and reach the meeting venue where he will address the public.

Tiwari claimed that there is enthusiasm in the Congress regarding the public meeting. Senior leaders of state Congress and all MLAs of the district will be present in the meeting.

District Congress has made a lot of preparations, thousands of common people, farmers, mothers and sisters will come to the meeting, he said.