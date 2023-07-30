Madhya Pradesh: Nagjhiri TI And Others Accused Of Thrashing Liquor Shop Employee

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indore resident Virendra Kumar Tiwari has accused Nagjhiri police station in-charge Vikram Singh, policeman Vijay Chauhan, other policemen and TI's private driver Kishan for forcibly taking him to the police station without any crime and causing serious injuries. Tiwari alleged in the complaint made to the SP that the policemen misused their position and used obscene abuses and threatened to kill him if he complained.

Virendra son of Late Kamalapat Tiwari resident of Indore told that he works as liquor sales in-charge at English liquor shop on Dewas Road, Ujjain near Nagjhiri liquor shop number-2, Maruti Showroom. According to Virendra, on July 26, around 11.20 pm, the private driver of station house officer Nagjhiri, Kishan came to buy liquor on a Pulsar bike and asked for 4 beers and said that ‘TI sir ordered beer and I will not give you money, you should ask from TI sir only. So I said that if you talk to my owner, then I will give it, otherwise I will not be able to give beer.’

When Virendra talked to TI Vikram Singh on his own mobile phone, he ordered him to send 4 cans of Hunter beer to which Virendra replied that he does not have permission to do so. On hearing this the TI allegedly started abusing him and thereafter his driver took 4 cans of beer without paying money.

At around 11.35 pm, when the shop had closed two police personnel Vijay Chauhan and one other came and started banging on the shutter of the shop. When the shutter of the shop was opened, the policeman asked him to accompany him to meet the TI and took him to the police station at 12 am. After 15 minutes TI Vikram Singh came there and he was brought on the road where TI, Vijay Chauhan and another jawan started thrashing him, the victim stated.

