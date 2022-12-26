Madhya Pradesh: Musical event organised in memory of Rafi in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Tum mujhe yu bula nah poge, ajhun aaye balma, dil ne phir yaad kiya, saaj ho tum awaaz hoon main,” and more Mohammad Rafi’s songs gushed out from the Swarganga in Surya Narayan Vyas Sankul.

The occasion was homage to Rafi by singing Swaranjali songs on the eve of his birthday. Organisation president Rajesh Joshi told that the guests of the programme were Anand Bangar, Umesh Bhat, Suryakant Burhanpurkar, and Chhaganlal Shivalia.

In the programme, Dr Paresh Rai, Rajesh Joshi, Vinay Gupta, Dr Namita Shirke, Madhuri Mehta, Mamta Sharma, Vrushali Kulkarni, Anita Joshi, Devendra Dubey from Bhopal, Anupama Dubey, Deepak Makode, Rajesh Bhat, Lakhan Jagirdar and Mahesh Nirmal were present. The singers gave a melodious rendition of Rafi's songs. During the programme, Devendra Dubey of Bhopal was honoured with KK Bangad Kala Samman. Nitin Pol and Dr Vinita Mahurkar introduced the audience to many untouched aspects of Rafi's life. The attractive stage decoration was by Lakhan Jagirdar.