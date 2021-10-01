Madhya Pradesh: Municipal commissioner monitors ward-wise cleanliness work

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation launched a cleaning drive on Thursday. Commissioner Anshul Gupta reviewed the cleanliness work and appointed ward nodal officers.

He directed that along with ensuring cleanliness in the ward, the residents should be explained to segregate wet and dry waste and must be inspired for making vaccination drive a success.

The UMC will carry out cleaning works in the afternoon. Mosquito breeding will cheked to prevent dengue.

The works will be monitored by the zone assistant commissioner by personally visiting the particular wards. He said that beside garbage removal priority will be given to cleaning open drains and underground drainage systems.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:48 AM IST