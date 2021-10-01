e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Ujjain

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:48 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Municipal commissioner monitors ward-wise cleanliness work

The UMC will carry out cleaning works in the afternoon. Mosquito breeding will cheked to prevent dengue.
FP News Service
Municipal commissioner reviews sanitation arrangements in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation launched a cleaning drive on Thursday. Commissioner Anshul Gupta reviewed the cleanliness work and appointed ward nodal officers.

He directed that along with ensuring cleanliness in the ward, the residents should be explained to segregate wet and dry waste and must be inspired for making vaccination drive a success.

The works will be monitored by the zone assistant commissioner by personally visiting the particular wards. He said that beside garbage removal priority will be given to cleaning open drains and underground drainage systems.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:48 AM IST
